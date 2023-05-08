Negotiations heading nowhere

The PTI senior leader Pervez Khattak has said that the ongoing negotiations between his party and the coalition government on the timeframe of the upcoming elections “will not yield any positive outcome”. “The talks were neither successful in the past nor would yield any positive results in future as the rulers have ill-intention and are buying time,” the senior PTI leader told a private news channel. Khattak said he is not optimistic about the negotiations between both sides, adding that it is just a waste of time when the intentions of the rulers are dubious and they break the promises and tell lies. The PTI leader, who also remained chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for five years, said that the government should first dissolve assemblies to pave the way for the general elections on the same day. He said that the government is applying delaying tactics as the rulers are not interested in elections. “Our case about the elections in Punjab is in the Supreme Court while the petition regarding holding polls in KP was in the Peshawar High Court, which will be decided soon,” Khattak said, adding that the incumbent rulers are running away from the elections. About the standoff between parliament and the higher judiciary, he said that the rulers had lost wisdom and the country was headed towards destruction and anarchy. Khattak also said that disrespecting the judges was not humanity but the law of the jungle, adding that the courts would not run on the PDM’s demands. He said that they had not opposed the constitution of the full court and its hearing of cases related to elections and constitutional matters but added that it was the discretion of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form benches and assign cases to the relevant benches.