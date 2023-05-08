COAS discusses regional security with Chinese, Afghan FMs

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in separate meetings, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Gang and Acting Afghan FM Muttaqi are on a two-day visit to Pakistan to attend the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in the country. In a press release, the ISPR said that General Munir and Chinese FM Gang discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security and defence cooperation in their meeting. The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the China-Pakistan strategic relationship and also pledged full support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of the neighbouring country’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the statement added. It maintained that the army chief also appreciated Beijing’s unwavering support for Islamabad on regional and international issues. “Foreign Minister Qin Gang underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion,” added the military’s media wing. The ISPR furthered that the Chinese FM appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of Pakistan’s armed forces to provide security to Chinese nationals and projects in the country.

The two dignitaries also discussed the evolving security situation in the region. The COAS acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges. “The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China,” added the ISPR.

In his meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting FM of Afghanistan, the army chief discussed issues of mutual interest, including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment, the ISPR said.

“[The] COAS stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism,” the press release added.