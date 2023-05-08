PTI’s narrative based on lies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan a “liar and cunning person from head to toe,” stating that his lies are now being exposed in front of the nation. Speaking to the media in London, Shehbaz Sharif said that the narrative made against him by the PTI government was entirely based on lies. “An attempt was made to gather evidence against me in New Zealand and other countries, but they failed to prove anything. My victory in the case is the victory of all of Pakistan,” he added. The prime minister said Imran Khan used every tactic against him, but he failed. Shehbaz Sharif also talked about his meeting with Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, which he said went very well, and added that a soon-to-be-held investment conference will focus on cooperation in various sectors, including education, technical education, and trade. Scotland’s leader Humza Yousaf had called on the Pakistani prime minister in London earlier on Sunday. Felicitating the First Minister on his election to this important position, Shehbaz Sharif said that Yousaf’s election underscored the important and positive contribution of the British-Pakistani community to the progress and development of Scotland and the UK. The prime minister wished him success in the discharge of his responsibilities. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen historic ties between Pakistan and Scotland, including in the domains of trade, investment, education, water management, wind & solar technology and people-to-people links. The two sides agreed to work collaboratively to promote joint ventures in education, skills development and renewables. They also explored ways to leverage Scottish-Pakistani entrepreneurs to promote investment in Pakistan.

They also agreed to work collaboratively to address the challenge of climate change. In this regard, Pakistan suggested holding an Investment Conference in Scotland and separately arranging a road show to showcase Pakistan’s renewable energy potential in Scotland.

The premier further thanked the Scottish government for its generous contribution to flood relief last year. He extended a cordial invitation to Yousaf to visit Pakistan, which he happily accepted. Yousaf leads the Scottish National Party, and was elected in March by the Scottish Parliament to head the Scottish government. He is the first British national of Pakistani heritage to hold the coveted position.