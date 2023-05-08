Assemblies to complete their term

Rana Sanaullah dismisses elections on May 14, promises development, completion of CPEC project Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)senior leader Rana Sanaullah stated on Sunday that the assemblies will complete their term and the elections will be held at the appropriate time. He dismissed any possibility of elections on May 14 and assured that the PML-N is preparing for the elections, and the government could not be blackmailed. During a press conference, Sanaullah criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not doing any development work during their tenure. He reminded that motorways were built during PML-N’s government, including Multan-Sukkur and Sukkur to Karachi Motorway. He claimed that the PML-N will win the elections and resume the journey of development. Sanaullah also pointed out that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project came to Pakistan during the PML-N’s regime, and the project was supposed to be completed in 2020. He lamented that unfortunately, the PTI came into power in 2018. He asserted that whenever there was a crisis in the country, the PML-N took it forward. Pakistan became a nuclear power during their tenure, and they eliminated terrorism and load shedding from the country. The interior minister also targeted former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, accusing him of selling PTI tickets. He claimed that the audio leaks have exposed Saqib Nisar’s role and that he is a “pimp” to sell PTI tickets.

Sanaullah reiterated that the assemblies will complete their term, and the elections will be held on time. He expressed that Imran Khan is a “wretch” and that a wretched group is with Imran Khan. He claimed that Imran Khan is a “Fitna” and that it must end soon, otherwise, it will make the nation suffer.