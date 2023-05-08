Annual Talent Show held

As part of its long standing tradition to celebrate the inherent talents and spectacular skills of its students, Westminster Academy, Islamabad organized the Annual Talent Show 2023 at NICL Building Auditorium, Islamabad. Beautifully showcasing the performances of students from Grade 1 till Grade 8, the Talent Show was an event replete with musicals, dazzling dances, recitals, skits, enactments and hues of colours amidst great zeal, fervour and elation.

The event started with Ms. Eyesha Raheel Khan, Director of the school, extending a warm welcome to all the guests who graced the occasion with their presence, specially mentioning how tirelessly the students had worked to make it an unforgettable event.

The welcome address was followed by remarkable performances. A tribute to musicians of Pakistan took the audience through the evolution of Pakistani music over the decades. Fifty Fifty in 2023 – a classic Pakistani comedy TV series reenacted by students had the audience thoroughly entertained and laughing. Skits such as “Mind Your Language”, “Online Classes” and “Maa ki Dua” were enjoyed by all. Last but not the least, a beautifully presented Chinese Umbrella Performance and traditional Kashmiri Dance with performers wearing vibrant Kashmiri attire won the hearts of all.

The audience, including parents and grandparents of the participants, outpoured their love and appreciation for the young performers with radiant smiles and thunderous applause as they witnessed the perfection and grandeur of the show.

The ambience was complimented by the mind-blowing décor, lighting and sound which was an audio-visual treat to the audience.

The Talent show was truly an unforgettable experience and left a lasting impression on the minds of everyone present who left the venue spellbound. It was indeed a spectacular display of talent and vigor.