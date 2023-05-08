GB stands firm with Imran Khan: CM Khurshid

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid led a delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan, comprising cabinet members and assembly representatives, in a special meeting with Chairman Imran Khan of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party. The meeting focused on various crucial topics, including the welfare initiatives of the Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Gilgit-Baltistan, organizational matters, and the overall political situation in the country.

According to press release issued from spokesperson to CM GB, during the gathering, Chairman Imran Khan lauded the constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, and the role of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in the genuine freedom movement. He expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, emphasizing their backing for the real freedom movement. Highlighting the significance of development and construction in Gilgit-Baltistan, Imran Khan stressed that resolving long-standing issues and promoting tourism were among the government’s top priorities. He pledged to initiate a transformative journey for a new and prosperous Gilgit-Baltistan if the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) forms the federal government.

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid echoed Chairman Imran Khan’s sentiments, stating that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, much like the rest of the country, stand united under the leadership of Imran Khan in upholding the rule of law. He reiterated their support for the vision of true freedom. The delegation, consisting of provincial cabinet members, assembly representatives, and allied party representatives, reaffirmed their resolute determination. They emphasized the unity of the Gilgit-Baltistan provincial cabinet, PTI members, allied assembly representatives, and the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in the genuine freedom movement, standing firmly by Chairman Imran Khan’s side.