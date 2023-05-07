Don’t think about me: Zhalay

The funny reel video of actor Zhalay Sarhadi is going viral across social media platforms. The ‘Pinjra’ actor treated her Insta fam with yet another hilarious reel on Friday as she mimicked a humorous script depicting the strict rules of the family.

Maintaining a usual poker-straight face, she lip-synced a funny parody version of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s dialogue from his movie ‘Kick’.

“Don’t think about me! It is pointless,” she captioned the now-viral reel clip, which was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity within a few hours.

It should be noted here that Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

Earlier, the actor shared a rib-tickling video saying she could have become a doctor as she also had bad handwriting like medicos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zhalay Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s recently-concluded drama serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.