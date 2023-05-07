Aamir Khan in talks for ‘Ghajini 2’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly making a comeback to the big screen after his brief hiatus from acting.

According to Filmfare, the actor has been in talks with Geetha Arts producer Allu Aravind in Hyderabad for a project, which is being kept under wraps for now. While no concrete developments have been announced, sources suggest that the discussed project could be a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster film Ghajini. The production team is reportedly finalising the script and is expected to make an announcement in the upcoming months. The sequel is expected to take forward the story of Sanjay Singhania, played by Aamir in the first film.

Aside from Ghajini 2, Aamir has been offered several other projects from across the film industry. The actor is reportedly in talks with Sneha Rajani for a content-driven drama and has also been offered Prashanth Neel’s Pan-India film with Jr NTR. However, no concrete developments have been announced for any of these projects.

In addition, Aamir has reportedly offered a new film to Salman Khan and is willing to produce it under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. The script for the project has been in development for the last six months and Salman has reportedly shown interest in being a part of the project.

Aamir Khan’s comeback to the silver screen is highly anticipated by his fans, who have been eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project. While the actor has not confirmed anything yet, the news of his potential collaboration with Allu Aravind has only added to the excitement. It remains to be seen which project Aamir will choose to work on next, but one thing is for sure: his fans cannot wait to see him back on the big screen.