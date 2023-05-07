Hassan’s five-wicket haul leads Pakistan to nine-wicket win over Bangladesh

LAHORE: A five-wicket haul from Amir Hassan and half-centuries by Shahzaib Khan and Azan Awais led Pakistan Under-19 to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh Under-19 in the first one-day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Saturday. The second one-day of the five-match series will be played at the same venue on May 8. Chasing a modest 166-run target, Pakistan got off to a great start with the opening pair of Shahzaib Khan and Azan Awais providing a solid 148-run stand for the first wicket. Left-handed Shahzaib, who was named player of the match in the solitary four-day match held last week, got out after making 83 off 116 deliveries. His innings included seven fours and three sixes. Left-handed Azan returned undefeated on 69 off 99 balls, hitting six fours and a six as the touring side achieved the target in the 38th over.

Earlier, after being put into bat by Pakistan captain Saad Baig, the hosts’ batters had no reply to a great spell of fast bowling from Rawalpindi-born Amir Hassan. Amir, who picked up four wickets in the first innings of Bangladesh U19 in the four-day match, bagged five wickets today. He ended with match figures of 10-2-24-5 as Bangladesh U19 scored 165 for nine in their 50 overs. For Bangladesh, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby was the notable run-getter with 70 not out off 100 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes.

Brief scores:

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

Bangladesh 165-9, 50 overs (Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 70 not out; Amir Hassan 5-24) vs Pakistan 166-1, 37.2 overs (Shahzaib Khan 83, Azan Awais 69 not out)

Player of the match – Amir Hassan.