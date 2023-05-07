Italian town bans tourists from taking selfies; introduces hefty fines

Tourists taking selfies in the picturesque Italian town of Portofino could now face a hefty fine of up to 275 euros following the implementation of new regulations.

The Mayor of Portofino, Matteo Viacava, has claimed that the increasing number of visitors to the town has caused “anarchic chaos” and the new rules have been imposed to maintain order.

Portofino, a small fishing village on the Italian Riviera, has become a popular destination for tourists seeking to capture the town’s beauty on camera. However, the high volume of visitors has led to congestion in the narrow streets and public spaces, causing pedestrian traffic jams at peak times during the holiday season.

Under the new regulations, tourists will not be allowed to take selfies in certain areas of the town, including the harbour, the Church of St. George and the piazzetta.

Violators will be issued with a fine, with the intention of reducing overcrowding and restoring order in the town.

The Mayor of Portofino has defended the regulations, stating that they are necessary to maintain the town’s charm and prevent it from being overrun by tourists.

The regulations are part of a wider effort by the town to manage the influx of visitors and protect its cultural heritage.

Despite the potential fines, tourists are still expected to flock to the town in large numbers, especially during peak season. Visitors are being encouraged to be mindful of the new regulations and respect the town’s heritage and beauty.

Overall, the implementation of new regulations in Portofino highlights the challenges faced by popular tourist destinations in managing large crowds and maintaining order while preserving their cultural heritage.

The success of these regulations remains to be seen, but for now, tourists are being urged to take heed and respect the rules.