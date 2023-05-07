Pakistanis divided on dream destination

In a hilarious showdown between dreams of heaven and Europe, a Twitter user decided to settle the ultimate destination dilemma through a cheeky poll. With over 500 votes pouring in, the results left us chuckling and scratching our heads. Surprisingly, a whopping 66 percent of respondents chose Europe as their dream getaway.

It seems Pakistanis have developed an insatiable wanderlust, yearning to explore the charming streets of Paris, sip coffee in Rome’s piazzas and indulge in the beauty of Europe’s diverse cultures. Who can resist the allure of croissants, castles and questionable fashion choices?

However, hold on to your passport, because the remaining 34 percent of participants had a different vision in mind. These adventurous souls opted for none other than Jannat, the heavenly abode. It’s clear that for these devout individuals, heaven is the ultimate destination, and no amount of picturesque landscapes or historical landmarks can top eternal bliss.

Now, let’s not forget that this poll was conducted by a regular ol’ Twitter user, so we can’t guarantee scientific accuracy here.

But hey, it does give us a glimpse into the minds of a segment of Pakistani society. Who knew that a light-hearted poll could reveal such travel preferences and religious devotion?

So whether you’re packing your bags for a European escapade or setting your sights on heavenly gates, one thing’s for sure: Pakistanis have their travel priorities sorted, be it on this earthly realm or beyond.