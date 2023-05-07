Duty to Protect the Country

In recent days, there have been frequent attacks on the Pakistan Army by terrorists, in which many soldiers have lost their lives while fulfilling the duty of defending the dear motherland. These soldiers of the Pakistan Army are ensuring the integrity and security of Pakistan by sacrificing their lives.

According to ISPR, on May 4, 2023, there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Dardoni district of North Waziristan. After locating the whereabouts of the terrorists, the forces killed three terrorists, while two terrorists were also injured. According to ISPR, six soldiers were martyred fighting bravely during the exchange of fire. If we review the recent attacks on the Pakistan Army and the recent operations by the Pakistan Army against the terrorists, eight terrorists were killed during an operation based on secret information in the Shinwarsk area of the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A soldier was martyred. On April 26, 2023, there was an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Tirah area of the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as a result of which two terrorists were killed and two soldiers were martyred.

In April, several such operations took place in which the terrorists conspired to increase terrorist activities in Pakistan, but the soldiers of the Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives to ensure the safety of the lives of Pakistanis. For some time now, the Pakistan Army has been criticized for refusing to perform election duty, but the critics forget that it is the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who have laid down their lives for the country. They are making every possible effort to keep the situation normal. Ever since safe havens have been made available to terrorists in Afghanistan, attempts are being made by terrorists to enter Pakistan and carry out major terrorist activities, but the intelligence agencies of the Pakistan Army are monitoring their movements day and night to foil their brutal activities.

Terrorists are plotting to destroy the peace of Pakistan by promoting Sectarianism in the country.

On the other hand, there are reports that terrorists are plotting to destroy the peace of Pakistan by promoting Sectarianism in the country. On May 4, eight Army men offered martyrdom in North Waziristan. On the same day, terrorists also martyred eight teachers in Parachinar to try to destroy the peace of Pakistan by giving it the colour of sectarianism.

There is no doubt that these terrorists have the support of the neighboring country India and India is trying to portray Pakistan as a failed state. The way the army has established peace in Pakistan, foreign teams are coming and playing cricket in the country, and tourism is being promoted, India does not like this and it is trying to somehow reactivate terrorism and Pakistan should be turned into a ruined country. The enemy is trying to somehow promote hatred among the people against the Pakistan Army and weaken its intelligence agencies so that they can get an opportunity to play their game openly.

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has also pointed out the same while addressing a ceremony in Kakul at the end of last month. General Asim Munir while speaking at the Kakul Academy said that the enemy is engaged in conspiracies to create a rift between the people and the army. General Asim Munir has said that he is determined to defeat the plots of the enemy to create a rift between the people and the armed forces and that he will safeguard the relationship between the army and the people by performing his constitutional duties selflessly and will make it stronger. Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has warned the enemies of Pakistan that there is no place in the country for those who damage the reputation of the army. He said that being a strong, proud and independent nation, we are aware of internal and external threats and will never allow instability or acts of terrorism to spread in our society.

This conversation with the Chief of the Pakistan Army shows that our armed forces are always ready and ready to defeat the cowardly attacks of the enemies. This determination shows that thanks to the support of the people of Pakistan, the armed forces of Pakistan will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend their holy land, and they will defeat the enemy’s propaganda against the Pakistan Army. There is no doubt that whatever the situation may be, the people of Pakistan love the Pakistan Army and the way it has targeted terrorists in the past, the Pakistan Army will not allow terrorists to thrive in this country in the future.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.