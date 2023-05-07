ATC grants bails to PTI leaders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday confirmed the pre-arrest bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others, over allegedly attacking police officials, creating law and order situation, panic and intervening in state matters at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore. As proceedings commenced on Saturday, the ATC judge asked about the attendance of Zubair Niazi and Hassan Niazi. To this, their lawyer Burhan Moazzam Malik informed the court that they are on their way and will reach shortly. Malik argued that the first information report (FIR) was registered around 36 hours after the occurrence of the incident. He furthered that the content of the FIR “is not more than a concocted and false story and that the accused have nothing to do with this case”. He implored the court that his clients are still being made the subject of political victimization.