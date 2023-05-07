iQualify UK hosts meet and greet event

iQualify UK has hosted an exclusive Meet and Greet event with Michael Johnson, Head of International Business Development at Steinbeis University, Germany on May 4th, 2023. As a leading institution in the field of business education, Steinbeis University is renowned for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence.

This event also included the signing of a partnership agreement between iQualify UK and Steinbeis University, paving the way for an exciting new partnership, cosigned by Rizwan Niazi (Head of Partnership and Accreditation, iQualify UK) and Micheal Johnson (Head of International Business Development at Steinbeis University). Students of iQualify UK will be eligible to study MBA (Masters in Business Administration) M.Sc (Masters in Science) in Business Management from Steibeis University, Germany with an incredible scholarship exclusively for Pakistani students to support and encourage bright students from Pakistan who are passionate about pursuing higher education and achieving their academic dreams. This is a fantastic opportunity for students and professionals alike to network with like-minded individuals and gain valuable knowledge and insight into the world of international business.

In this event Michael stressed the need for Pak German Educational collaborations and the scope of higher education being more accessible to the Pakistani Youth. Steinbeis University Berlin – Institute Corporate Responsibility Management is committed to providing opportunities for student engagement and enhancement. He had an Interactive session including Question Answer session with the audience.

Representatives from International Centre of Excellence – iQualifyUk were also present to build joint frameworks for youth development.