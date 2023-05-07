Strategy devised to ensure complete census verification in Balochistan by May 15th

A high level meeting between Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) higher management and Balochistan Provincial Government, under the joint chair of Chief Secretary Balochistan and Chief Census Commissioner was held on 6th May, 2023, which was attended by Senior management of PBS and all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Balochistan.

Mr. Sarwar Gondal, Member (SS/RM), PBS delivered a detailed presentation on abnormal trends observed in the population of Balochistan to Balochistan Provincial Government. As Provincial Government is fully responsible for completion of Field work in province. The main reason of under / over enumeration were also identified. He also stressed on regular field visits of DCs and ACs for effective monitoring. He also emphasized on daily progress sharing and conclusion of the exercise on 15th May, 2023.

It was mutually agreed that all efforts will be made to reduce the issues identified by PBS. Balochistan Provincial Government was fully agreed with the concept of targeted approach. Chief Secretary Balochistan directed all DCs and ACs to undertake field visit to ensure complete coverage and plug in the gaps identified by PBS. He also directed for provision of one to one security to Field Enumerators. Further, progress of verification will be monitored and shared regularly with Chief Secretary and Chief Census Commissioner. Chief Secretary directed Commissioners and DCs to make utmost efforts to complete verification task within stipulated time.

It was apprised by DCs and ACs that majority of the work is completed in Balochistan with complete devotion and remaining will be complete by 15th May, 2023.

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, anticipated that with cooperation of Chief Secretary, Balochistan and PBS and by taking remedial measures, the exercise will be completed successfully on 15th May, 2023.