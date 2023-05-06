Punjab announces internet facility for all schools

The Punjab Schools Education Department has stated that all schools in the province will have access to the internet.

The decision was made at an education department meeting in order to modernise schools around the province.

The department also stated that a mobile application has been developed through which all subject lectures will be available to students up to intermediate level. The app will assist pupils in avoiding tuition.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Schools Education Department has also approved establishment of 10 mobile schools to promote education in the province.