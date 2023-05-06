‘Pathaan’ becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh after 1971

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan unlocks another major achievement as it becomes first ever Hindi film to premiere in Bangladesh after partition in 1971.

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President of International Distributions shared that Pathaan is getting a theatrical release in Bangladesh on May 12. In a statement, Nelson added: “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. ” “We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!” While thanking the authorities, he said: “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision.”

He also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following in Bangladesh. Therefore, on receiving the permission, they decided to release his latest super hit film in the country. “We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Aanad. It also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film took over the Indian box office by a storm by collecting more than Rs 1,000 crore globally, reports News 18.