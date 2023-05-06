Peshawar win Under-13 Inter-Region Cricket Tournament

LAHORE: Leg-spinner Shoaib Khalid’s six-fer led Peshawar Region to a six-wicket win over Lahore Region in the rain- shortened final of the Inter-Region Under-13 Tournament 2022-23 at the Jawad Club in Faisalabad on Friday. Persistent rain and a wet outfield caused a delayed start as the match was reduced to 12 over per side. Opting to bat first, Lahore Region were bundled out for 50 in the final over. Only opening batter Inshal Chaudhary (16, 21b, 2x4s) managed to score into double figures. For Peshawar Region, 12-year-old Shoaib bagged six wickets for seven runs in three overs. In return, Peshawar Region achieved the target in the 10th over losing four wickets to lift the trophy and also pocketed PKR 350,000 as the winning prize. Lahore Region had to settle for a PKR 250,000 runners-up cash prize. For Lahore Region, captain Mohammad Yaqoob Khan was the most successful bowler with match figures of three for 21 from three overs. Dera Murad Jamali’s Shees Qadir was named best player of the tournament for scoring 170 runs and 10 wickets in the tournament. He was awarded a trophy and cash prize of PKR 30,000.

Brief scores:

Peshawar Region beat Lahore Region by six wickets

Lahore Region 50 all out, 11.5 overs (Inshal Chaudhry 16; Sohaib Khalid 6-7) vs Peshawar Region 54-4, 10 overs (Mohammad Saad 17 not out; Mohammad Yaqoob Khan 3-21)

Player of the match – Sohaib Khalid (Peshawar Region)

Player of the Tournament – Shees Qadir (DM Jamali Region); 170 runs and 10 wickets

Best Batter of the Tournament – Abdullah Javed (Karachi Region); 348 runs

Best Bowler of the Tournament – Aliyan Shah (Peshawar Region); 15 wickets

Best Wicketkeeper of the Tournament – Sufiyan Kamran (Karachi Region); 11 dismissals

Best Fielder of the Tournament – Sudais Ahmed (Abbottabad Region); seven catches.