Marseille’s makeover: The gritty French city has been spruced up

Keen to improve France’s image abroad in former times, local tourism authorities persuaded members of the travel industry in every arrondissement to sign a hospitality contract. This included an undertaking to adopt a friendlier approach to visitors, with ‘bonjour’ and ‘bienvenu’ signs displayed about hotels and restaurants. It had mixed success. The welcoming sign tended to be used as a substitute for bonhomie. When a visitor appeared, the maître d’ or receptionist would retain their air of studied insouciance, merely jerking a thumb in the general direction of the sign. But I like that attitude. And I like the French all the more for it. And it is Marseille writ large. Of course, this kind of outlook does put you on your guard. On my last visit I was queuing at one of the cabanes at L’Estaque, the next beach up from the Old Port, where stalls serve street food such as chichi frégi – a type of fried dough, a bit like churros but lighter. Dusted with sugar and accompanied by black coffee, it’s the perfect snack.