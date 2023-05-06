Gold price sees minor decline from record high

Gold prices declined slightly Friday from a record high reached yesterday in what an analyst termed a “correction”. According to data provided by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the rate of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs300 per tola and Rs257 per 10 grams to reach Rs225,000 and Rs192,901, respectively. AA Gold Commodities Director Adnan Agar said the local rate declined in line with the international market, where the price of the precious metal went down $8 to settle at $2,036 per ounce.