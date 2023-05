May Day holiday sees 133m railway passenger trips

China’s railway passenger flow surged during the May Day holiday travel rush, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) showed Friday. From April 27 to May 4, 133 million railway passenger trips were made nationwide, 27.94 million more than during the May Day holiday travel rush in 2019, said China Railway. The number of daily passenger trips served by China’s railways reached 19.66 million on April 29, a new record high for single-day passenger traffic. To satisfy people’s considerable travel needs, China’s railways have maximized their transportation potential and increased capacity while improving service quality to ensure passengers have better experiences.