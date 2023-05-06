Imran announces rallies to express solidarity with CJP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced on Friday to hold rallies in four cities – Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar – in connection with expressing solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on May 6. Addressing a speech via video link, the deposed premier slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying, “The PTI will fight with PDM till the last ball. The government has no plan in a bid to take the country’s economy in the right direction.” He urged the public to take to the streets in solidarity with the Chief Justice, adding that it was a decisive time for everyone to stand by the Supreme Court. Mr Khan said that he himself will lead the rally in Lahore.

Mr Khan continued to lash out at political opponents and accused the incumbent government of resorting to unconstitutional tactics. He further said, “These people used to taunt me by asking to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies for the sake of elections.” “Our fundamental rights have been violated. We will sacrifice everything for the sake of the country. We are not going to run away from the country. We have been fighting the mafia. Excuses are being made under the umbrella of agreement with the (IMF),” Mr Khan maintained. Referring to the rate of inflation during his tenure, Mr Khan said, “During our tenure, the inflation rate was 12.5 percent, which has now risen to 36.5 percent.

He lamented, “I have repeatedly said that the current rulers are incompetent in controlling the situation in the country. The country witnessed a decline in exports within a year. At the time of the end of our government, the country was witnessing a record increase in foreign exchange reserves”. Speaking about the elections, Mr Khan said, “I will agree with the government to hold simultaneous elections, if the government manages to present its economic plan till October”. Mr Khan added, “The current rulers are resorted to the tactics of ending the politics of the PTI at any cost. The government will only hold elections when they feel the PTI has been weakened”. He recalled that as per the Supreme Court’s decision, the Punjab Assembly elections should be held on May 14. Mr Khan went on to say that the government was not ready to accept the Supreme Court’s decision in this regard.

“There is no protection of the basic human rights, when the government refuses to obey the court’s decision,” he added. On Wednesday, Mr Khan urged the nation to come out on the streets. Mr Khan released a special video message for the nation to express solidarity with the CJP, saying that the country was at a decisive juncture. Slamming the PDM, Mr Khan said, “The country is experiencing historic inflation and rising unemployment. Our country is under the grip of the mafia. The government is afraid of losing the elections.”

He accused the government and said that the government was spreading propaganda against the CJP and judges. “I appeal to the nation that everyone come out of their homes, streets and neighborhoods to express solidarity with the CJP before Maghrib prayer on Saturday,” maintained Mr Khan.