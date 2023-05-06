IG Punjab orders upgradation of Police Khidmat Marakiz

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered the upgradation of all Police Service Centers in the province under which police service centers would be upgraded with state-of-the-art software. Under the new and modern system, citizens would avail facilities of artificial intelligence system and verification of the citizens coming to police Khidmat Marakiz would be done by NADRA data analysis and verification system. He further said that a modern big data analysis software is activated in police service Centers. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that modern online facilities related to police are being provided to the citizens under one roof in police service centers. He vowed that facilities and services in police service Centers would be improved with the addition of new softwares. IG Punjab said that police service centers are being made operational 24/7 to provide facilities to the citizens.

In a video message to the force, IG Punjab has given the good news of further promotions for the officers and employees of the Punjab Police. In a video message issued to the force, IG Punjab said that it has been decided to give promotions on four thousand vacant seats from ASI to SP rank. 2110 ASI rank, 1200 Sub-Inspectors, 350 Inspectors, 100 DSPs and 40 SPs would be promoted on vacant slots.

IG Punjab said that promotions on new seats would not put an additional burden on the government’s treasury, rather these promotions would be given on already vacant seats in the system. Moreover, he said that around ten thousand employees have been given promotions during last two months and second phase of promotions is about to start from this month, for which the working will be completed soon. Dr. Usman Anwar said that timely promotion is the right of every employee and all senior officers are bound to write ACRs on time. Dr Usman Anwar said that all matters of promotions and welfare of police employees are being completed on time, in return, the department requires employees to perform their duties diligently. He directed all the police employees to perform their duties with honesty. IG Punjab said that strict actions would not be delayed against corrupt elements and those who transgress their powers.

As per directions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, steps are being taken for the welfare of families of police martyrs and Ghazis. In this regard, IG Punjab has approved Rs. 06 crore and 60 lac rupees for buying new houses for the heirs of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Ramzan of Lahore Police and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hayat Khan of Bhakkar police. IG Punjab has also approved 27 lakh rupees for the assistance of 14 more Ghazis. Funds would be given for medical expenses to the Ghazis of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Rahim Yar Khan Police. Last week, Dr. Usman Anwar released three and a half crore rupees for the families of the two martyrs of Narowal & Kasur police. IG Punjab while giving directions for welfare of families of martyrs and Ghazis directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to ensure all possible measures to take care of martyrs’ families and Ghazis. IG Punjab said that the cases of houses should be completed at the earliest to solve the housing problems of the families of the martyrs whereas no effort would be spared for the higher education of the children of the martyrs, best treatment and rehabilitation of Ghazis.

Furthermore, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice on the viral video of 15-year-old Asad Ali in which he was being stripped naked in Pakpattan. The Pakpattan police took immediate action and arrested all accused of the incident. The accused include Mudassar, Zaheer, Ali Haider and Yazman, against whom a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. IG Punjab said that violence and harassment on citizens would not be tolerated under zero tolerance policy and strict action would be taken against the accused. It is worth remembering that the arrested accused brutally tortured Asad Ali over bickering.