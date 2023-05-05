How sleep phase can reduce anxiety in people with PTSD

A recent study suggests that sleep spindles, which are small bursts of brain activity detected by EEG during one phase of sleep, may regulate anxiety in persons suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The study shines a light on the role of spindles in alleviating anxiety in PTSD as well as confirms their established role in the transfer of new information to longer-term memory storage. The findings challenge recent work by other researchers that has indicated spindles may heighten intrusive and violent thoughts in people with PTSD.

The final draft of the preprint publishes in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging on May 3, 2023.

“These findings may be meaningful not only for people with PTSD, but possibly for those with anxiety disorders,” said senior author Anne Richards, MD, MPH, of the UCSF Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, the Weill Institute for Neurosciences and the San Francisco VA Medical Center.