The end of the world according to Isaac Newton

There are more and more prophecies of the end of the world. They range from mediums to notable figures in the history of science, such as Isaac Newton, who wrote a letter to explain his theory of the end of the world.

According to physics, the world will end in the year 2060, or in the current century. If we consider the writing he left in 1704, he would have had only 37 years left to live. Of course, none of these calculations are based on science; instead, they are all based on religious texts like the Bible.

Stephen D. Snobelen, an expert on Newton, explained at the time that it was a great surprise to many to discover that Newton was a believer, relying to the utmost on Bible prophecy.

In fact, Newton is not the only scientist who has dared to make apocalyptic predictions, as Sir Martin Reese, one of today’s most prominent scientists, published a book titled ‘Our Final Hour’ in which he argues that the human race has only a 50% chance of surviving the twenty-first century.

Some people, however, do not take these writings of Isaac Newton seriously: “These documents show a scientist driven by religious passion. By the desire to see God’s work in the world,” the conservative Yemima Ben-Menahem explained to the media in 2007.

“Newton was convinced that Christ would return around that date and establish a global kingdom of peace,” wrote Stephen D. Snobelen in 2003.