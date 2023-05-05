Income Tax Dept finds Rupees 1 crore hidden in a Tree

Money has been found to be growing on trees and riding in auto-rickshaws in Karnataka, which is getting ready for elections.

This week, one crore rupees were seized by income tax authorities from Subramania Rai’s home in Mysore, Karnataka.

Ashok Kumar Rai, the candidate for the Congress in the upcoming elections in the Puttur District, is Rai’s brother.

The money was discovered by the authorities on a mango tree in Rai’s house on Wednesday.

The I-T department has conducted a string of raids in poll-bound Karnataka over the past few weeks.

The Bengaluru Police caught two men with Rs 1 crore unaccounted for cash. The recovery was made from an auto near the City Market area on April 13.

Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place in Karnataka, moving a large sum of cash without proper documents is not permitted in the state.’

In the same month, I-T teams carried out raids at the Hubballi offices of Ankita Builders, a private real estate developer, and the home of Narayan Acharya, the company’s owner.

The action was taken the day after the Income Tax department searched two residences owned by former Congressman Gangadhar Gowda and a school in Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada. Ranjan Gowda, the son of Gangadhar Gowda, is the owner of the educational facility.