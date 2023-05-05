Does Murtasim from Tere Bin have self-respect issues?

Many people have admired Wahaj Ali’s portrayal of Murtasim in the hit drama serial Tere Bin.

If we dig deeper into Murtasim Khan’s character, we find that his portrayal was remarkable, displaying strength and stubbornness that left the audience in awe.

Murtasim’s chemistry with his love interest, Meerab, played by Yumna Zaidi, was also a fan favorite. Murtasim appears to lack basic self-respect as the drama progresses, which is odd given that he portrays a feudal and angry man.

While Murtasim is respected for always honoring his wife’s consent, it is unclear why he agreed to marry a girl who asked him to sign a contract stating that they would not consummate their marriage. Despite his position of power, he went against his “izzat” and signed the contract in order to maintain his social standing.

Murtasim also lacks self-esteem and never speaks up for himself, always being chastised by his mother or wife.

Meerab’s actions and behavior towards Murtasim have also been questionable. She defied him in front of a panchayat, was kidnapped due to her own carelessness, and then met a man she knew was in love with her.

Throughout the ordeal, her husband appeared unhappy, doing some aerial firing but never showing the courage to defend himself. Even when his sister eloped, he showed no sign of distress.

The writers of the show appear to have created a character who is incapable of expressing his feelings and emotions. Despite his position of power, he lacks self-respect, making it difficult to empathize with his character.