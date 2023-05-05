Ajoka to mark founder’s anniversary with special performances

Ajoka Theatre is marking the fifth death anniversary of its founder and theatre icon Madeeha Gauhar with two exclusive performances of its latest production “Uddan Haaray”.

The play will be performed today and tomorrow (Saturday) in Hall 2 of Alhamra Arts Council.

Written and directed by Shahid Nadeem, the play has been developed from oral history interviews of partition survivors, in collaboration with the Citizens Archive of Pakistan. The play premiered at the National History Museum at Greater Iqbal Park.

Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem said that “Uddanhaare” is the story of young partition survivor Akhlaq and his friend Haleema, interwoven with the enduring love of two pigeons, Raja and Rani.

The performances are a tribute to Madeeha Gauhar in recognition of her undying commitment to peace, he added. The first performance today (Friday) will be preceded by a short tribute to Madeeha. Both performances are free and are presented in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council.