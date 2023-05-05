Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks out against rumours and villainisation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the acclaimed Indian actor, has spoken out against rumours and the negative impact they can have on a person’s career. In light of his ongoing legal case involving his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, the Gangs of Wasseypur star stated that he chooses not to respond to any rumours, as they can be deliberately spread by someone to make a person appear villainous.

Siddiqui went on to explain that rumours have the power to destroy a person’s career, as they spread quickly and can be difficult to disprove. He added that people take pleasure in others’ misfortunes and that a bad person can easily provoke someone and trap them in a negative situation. Despite his recent legal troubles, the Sacred Games actor has always preferred to stay out of the limelight and remain distant from controversy. He believes that it’s better to let rumours run their course rather than react and give them more attention.

On the professional front, Siddiqui was last seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. He is now preparing for the release of his upcoming film Afwaah, in which he stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar. In a time when rumours and fake news can spread rapidly, Siddiqui’s words serve as a timely reminder to be cautious about what we believe and to refrain from jumping to conclusions before all the facts are known.