Ayesha Omar is set to appear as the lead in ‘Taxali’

Ayesha Omar, the talented and versatile actress, has recently wrapped up shoot for film ‘Taxali.’ This film promises to be an intense and issue-based project that explores important societal concerns.

Written and directed by Abu Aleeha, the film has been shot in the historical Walled City of Lahore, adding a unique visual dimension to the film’s narrative. ‘Taxali’ is expected to be an engaging and thought-provoking cinematic experience for audiences.

Ayesha Omar, who has become a household name in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, is extremely hopeful and excited about the project. “I am thrilled to be part of ‘Taxali’ and to work with Abu Aleeha, who is a talented filmmaker. I am excited to take on this challenging role and bring this story to life on the big screen. We wanted to keep it completely under wraps until we had shot major chunks of the film.” said Ayesha Omar.

The official release date for ‘Taxali’ will be announced soon, and the movie is expected to have a theatrical release in Pakistan as well as being sent to major festivals worldwide. Fans of Ayesha Omar can’t wait to see her deliver yet another powerful performance and eagerly anticipate further updates on this exciting project. Stay tuned for more news about ‘Taxali.’