ABHI, Decibel join hands

ABHI, an embedded finance company, is excited to announce its partnership with Decibel, a global provider of Human Resource Management System (HRMS) solutions. This collaboration brings together ABHI’s cutting-edge earned wage access technology with Decibel’s HRMS expertise, creating a powerful solution that financially empowers employees with convenient access to their earned wages.

The partnership between ABHI and Decibel brings together ABHI’s earned wage access solution with Decibel’s HRMS capabilities, creating a seamless and efficient way for employers to offer earned wage access to their employees. Through this collaboration, employees can access their earned wages when they need it the most, to pay for unexpected expenses or invest in opportunities, thus reducing financial stress and promoting financial wellness.

“We are thrilled to partner with Decibel, a trusted name in the HRMS solutions industry,” said Mr. Ali Ladhubhai, COO at ABHI. “This collaboration allows us to combine AbhiSalary with Decibel’s HRMS solutions, creating a powerful solution that brings financial flexibility to thousands of employees. Together, we can make a positive impact on the financial lives of employees and help them achieve improved financial well-being.”

“Decibel is dedicated to providing comprehensive HRMS solutions that cater to the needs of businesses and their employees,” said Mr. Faisal Qamar, CEO at Decibel. “Our partnership with ABHI aligns perfectly with our mission, as it allows us to add an innovative earned wage access solution to our suite of features and promote financial wellness among employees. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and the positive impact it can have on employees’ financial lives.”

As two companies that prioritize employee well-being and financial wellness, ABHI and Decibel are excited to join forces and offer an innovative earned wage access solution to employees. Through this partnership, ABHI and Decibel aim to empower employees with greater financial flexibility, reduce financial stress, and promote overall employee satisfaction.