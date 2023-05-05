IHC extends Imran Khan’s protective bail in nine case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved the extension in the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in nine different cases. The former premier appeared before the two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, amid tight security over its warning of bail revocation over his continuous absence from court, on the previous hearing. Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court amid foolproof security arrangements in place.

At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Barrister Safdar maintained that 140 cases had been registered against the PTI chief so far and the petitioner had sought bail in all the cases in his knowledge. While extending Khan’s interim bail in seven terror cases for 10 days, the court directed Khan to approach the trial court. CJ Farooq remarked that a medical report from a government hospital should be submitted to seek an extension in future and ordered to provide material on the plea seeking permission to appear through a video link. Meanwhile, the court also extended Khan’s interim bail in two other cases related to threatening officers of the armed forces and the attempted murder of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, till May 9.

Moreover, the IHC CJ also ordered fixing Khan’s plea for staying the action on cases against Khan on May 9. At one point during the hearing, the PTI chief came to the rostrum and revealed that he has informed the five-member bench at Lahore High Court about the person who can harm him. “If I take his name, none of the newspapers will publish that,” he said, accusing the person of running the caretaker government.