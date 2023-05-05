LHC orders ACE and police to apologise for Elahi house raid

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the additional director-general of anti-corruption, Waqas Hassan, and other officials of the department and Punjab police to submit a written apology by May 5 over the matter of a raid at former provincial chief minister Pervez Elahi’s residence despite protective bail granted to him.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh was hearing a plea filed by Elahi seeking the initiation of contempt proceedings against anti-corruption and Punjab police officials for conducting a raid at his Zahoor Elahi residence. As proceedings commenced, ADG Hassan, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf and SP Model Town Ammara Shirazi were present in the courtroom.

The law officer tendered an unconditional apology on behalf of the officials including Hassan. The law officer contended to the court that words used in the petition have nothing ‘to do with reality’. To which, Elahi’s counsel advocate Amir Saeed Rawn claimed that they are ready to submit an affidavit that the words were used by the concerned anti-corruption official. There is evidence that will establish his commission of contempt of court, advocate Rawn argued and added that the anti-corruption and police officials did not bother ‘with the court’s order’.

Advocate Rawn further argued that the anti-corruption officials told them that they wanted to arrest Elahi in a case in which the PTI ally had already been granted protective bail. Rawn further stated that ‘everyone’ will disobey the court’s orders if this practice was not stopped.

Justice Tariq remarked either the accused party should defend this matter or leave them at the mercy of the court. “This practice would not be tolerated,” Justice Tariq said.

Justice Tariq had come down hard on ADG anti-corruption Hassan, telling him that “you will not be spared if contempt is established on your part”. However, the anti-corruption officials could not produce the arrest warrant Elahi before the court.

The law officer informed the court that there was ‘confusion’ in the raid process, adding the bail was granted to petitioner Elahi in FIR 6/2023 and the raid was to be conducted in FIR 7/2023, but mistakenly in the record available with anti-corruption officials, the bail was mentioned in the FIR 7/2023 rather than in FIR 6/2023.

Justice Tariq observed that there are two portions, one is about a mistake as per your stance and the second portion is about the remarks that the additional director general passed against the court during the raid. This court in connection to his remarks summoned him in person, Justice Tariq remarked.

“Sir neither I committed any contempt of court nor even I cloud think about it,” Hassan told the court. Justice Tariq then sought the anti-corruption arrest warrant of Elahi which was taken along with them they raided Elahi’s residence. However, the law officer parried this question.

Meanwhile, the petitioner’s counsel Rawn ran a video clip on his mobile wherein the said official could be heard saying ‘he does not care he will face contempt’. The anti-corruption official gave these remarks during the raid at Elahi’s residence when he was intimated clearly that Elahi was granted protective bail in that matter in which the anti-corruption wants his arrest.