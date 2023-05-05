Participation in CFM reflects commitment to SCO charter: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan’s decision to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Minister’s meeting in India reflected its commitment to the SCO Charter and multilateralism.

On Twitter, the prime minister said Pakistan was committed to playing its part to advance the shared values of peace and stability in the region.

“We are all for win-win understandings based on connectivity, trade and mutually advantageous cooperation,” he commented. The prime minister’s statement came as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa, India to attend the meeting and expressed confidence that moot would lead to a successful outcome. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London for a packed schedule of engagements, including meetings with investors from various countries and attendance at the Commonwealth meeting.

In addition to attending the Commonwealth meeting on Friday, the prime minister will also join King Charles for a dinner on Friday evening.

On Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif will be among the heads of state attending the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey. Last night, Shehbaz Sharif met with his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. This trip is seen as an important opportunity for the Pakistani prime minister to strengthen ties with the UK and other countries, as well as to showcase Pakistan’s potential as an investment destination. With his packed schedule of engagements, it is clear that Shehbaz Sharif is determined to make the most of his time in London.