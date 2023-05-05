LHC stops authorities from harassing Murad

The Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained on Thursday the authorities from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed. According to the details, Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq of the LHC heard Mr Saeed’s petition. In the petition, Mr Saeed named the federal government and other parties. The court sought records of all cases against Mr Saeed from the federal government and all provinces. In the application filed in court, it was said that Mr Saeed had been a former federal minister against whom cases are being registered on political grounds, and the relevant institutions are not providing the details of the cases. On Wednesday, Mr Saeed had filed a petition with the LHC to obtain the details of the cases against him and to secure a security bond. He requested the court to stop the proceedings of those cases and provide the details of the listed cases. Meanwhile, alocal in Dargai, Malakand on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed in a sedition case. The case against Murad Saeed was registered at Levies police station Dargai on April 28. The judicial magistrate civil 2 released a bailable arrest warrant for Saeed under section 204. Earlier on Wednesday, Murad Saeed approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to provide details of the cases registered against him. Saeed submitted the application to the LHC and pleaded that an order should be given to provide the details of the cases registered against him.