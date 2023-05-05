FBR chairman hails Customs Intelligence crackdown against smugglers

Asim Ahmad, Chairman FBR, visited Customs Intelligence Headquarters Islamabad with a view to applaud the anti-smuggling operations resulting into seizure of essential commodities, dry fruits, cigarettes, indian origin gutka & shisha flavor worth Rs754 million during the last four days of the current week. These anti-smuggling operations were conducted by the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation- Customs in the province of Baluchistan, Rawalpindi / Islamabad and Karachi.

In pursuance of the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to launch a crackdown against the smuggling of essential items from Pakistan to the neighboring countries, a credible information was shared by the Director General Customs Intelligence, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar with Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Gwadar that a huge quantity of Pak origin fertilizer urea and sugar are dumped at different premises /godowns in and around Khuzdar city, for onwards smuggling from Baluchistan to Afghanistan.

In the wake of the instruction of the Director General, the Director, Customs Intelligence, Gwadar constituted a team to execute the operation for seizure of the essential items from various dumping sites of District Khuzdar. On 29.04.2023 the Customs Intelligence team assisted by Frontier Corps, Kalat Scouts at Khuzdar, Distt administration and Police, searched a Farm House and recovered 26,407 bags of fertilizer urea and 8,209 bags of sugar from the premises. In another raid in Khuzdar district recovery of 10,630 bags of pak origin urea fertilizer and 3,770 bags of sugar was effected. in the third leg of the operation the joint team reached the Arbab Complex, a local market, shops of which had been rented for illegal hoarding of the essential items. Thorough search of each shop resulted in recovery of 22,978 bags of Pak origin sugar and 2,646 bags of Urea Fertilizer from 33 different shops.

On another specific information received through the Director General, Customs Intelligence, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, the combined staff of Directorate of Customs Intelligence Rawalpindi and HQ Islamabad conducted a joint operation at Moosa Godown located at Sharbat Street, Rata Amraal, Rawalpindi on 02-05-2023 and recovered huge quantity of different smuggled items. Yet another credible information was passed on by the Director General Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad Chadhar to the Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi that a huge quantity of foreign origin smuggled cigarettes, gutka and cosmetics was stocked in a private godown near Bolton Market, Saddar, Karachi.