14th Korean speech contest held at NUML

14th Korean language speech contest was held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday. According to a press release, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Suh Sangpyo was the Chief Guest of the ceremony while Direct General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, representatives of Korean companies, faculty members and large number of students also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest H.E. Mr. Suh Sangpyo after listening all the speeches by the participants said that students spoke Korean language so well and he appreciated the role of NUML in promoting Korean language and culture in the country. Ambassador said that Korea and Pakistan are celebrating 40th anniversary of bilateral relations and there are so many Korean companies working in Pakistan to further enhance the relations.

Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali in his address highlighted the importance of Korean language and its acceptance in Pakistani society through Korean Dramas. He said that NUML has started the Korean language in its campuses at Lahore, Faisalabad, and Karachi, and soon the same will be started in other campuses. He said that Pakistan and Korea have strong bilateral relations and NUML is playing key role to promoting relations between two countries. Earlier, 15 students took part in 14th Korean Speech Contest and winners were rewarded with Certificates and Cash Prizes.