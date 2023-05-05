High-level meeting reviews progress on census in Sindh

Chief Secretary Sindh and Chief Census Commissioner jointly chaired a high-level meeting was held on Thursday to ensure the completion of verification/ enumeration process for 7th Population and Housing Census-2023 in Sindh by 15th May, 2023

A comprehensive strategy was devised jointly to ensure complete census coverage in Sindh till 15th May, 2023. The census field operation and verification process will continue till 15th May, 2023 in low coverage districts of Sindh. PBS gave a detailed presentation on the previously shared reasons for low coverage mined through digital systems. Block-wise list of one member, two members and non-living units were shared with the Sindh Provincial Government for a targeted approach to ensure full coverage Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar assured full support of PBS in identifying further gaps and provision of desired information Chief Secretary Sindh appreciated the presentation shared by PBS and assured his full cooperation in filling the gaps identified by PBS and completing the important National task of Census within the stipulated timelines.

All Commissioners shared their views on the reasons for low coverage, over coverage or high growth and other Population trends in their areas of responsibility and committed to complete coverage by 15th May, 2023

Chief Secretary directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure complete coverage till 15th May, 2023 by sensitizing their respective Assistant Commissioners (ACs). DCs and ACs will fulfill their roles, by ensuring Field visits for effective vigilance and monitoring. Strict action will be taken in case of misreporting by Field staff. On completion of work Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners will share completion Certificate, in case of any substantial departure in Population trends reasons and justifications may be recorded in Completion Certificate.

