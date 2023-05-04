Salman Khan flaunts chiselled physique in latest Instagram post

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest social media post has created a buzz among his fans. The actor, who is known for his fitness, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself lounging in a pool while flaunting his chiselled physique.

In the photo, Khan can be seen showing off his toned back and arms. The post quickly went viral, with fans commenting on the actor’s dedication to fitness and calling him an inspiration.

Khan has been vocal about his love for fitness and bodybuilding, often sharing glimpses of his workout routine and healthy lifestyle on social media.

He has credited his fitness regime for his success in the entertainment industry and has encouraged his fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle as well.

The actor’s fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming films, including the highly anticipated “Tiger 3” and “Radhe”. Khan has been one of Bollywood’s biggest stars for decades, and his fans never miss an opportunity to show their love and support for him. With his latest social media post, Khan has once again proven that age is just a number and that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key to a happy and successful life. His fans are sure to be motivated to hit the gym and follow in his footsteps.