Ayeza and Wahaj Ali to star in upcoming drama series

Wahaj Ali is a rising star in the Pakistani drama industry, known for his impressive acting skills and good looks.

He has appeared in several hit drama series, including Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat and Bikhray Moti. Ali has quickly gained popularity among fans due to his versatile acting abilities and charming personality.

He has also been signed for a web series opposite Sajal Aly and a short film with Mehwish Hayat, which have created a lot of buzz among audiences. With his talent and hard work, Wahaj Ali is poised for continued success in the industry.

Ayeza Khan, a popular Pakistani actress with a massive social media following, has recently signed on for Hamza Ali Abbasi’s upcoming project and will be starring alongside actor Wahaj Ali in a new drama series titled Mein.

The drama is being produced by Big Bang Productions, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Badar Mehmood. Fans are eagerly anticipating this collaboration, which was teased by the stars on their Instagram stories.

Ayeza Khan has recently appeared in several projects, including Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, and Chupke Chupke, while Wahaj Ali has been seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat and other shows. He is also set to star in a web series with Sajal Aly and a short film with Mehwish Hayat.