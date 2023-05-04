Silkbank attracts merger interest from UBL

Silkbank Limited, a key player in Pakistan’s Consumer Banking market has attracted merger interest from UBL, one of the leading financial institutions in the country. This potential merger signifies the importance of Silkbank’s strong business portfolio and impressive growth prospects.

Silkbank has consistently demonstrated a robust performance in recent years in the Consumer Banking category with one of the top performing businesses of the industry. Silkbank’s Branch Banking network is also strategically located across 29 major cities. The bank has also been developing its Digital infrastructure and capabilities enabling it to offer innovative and convenient Digital solutions to its customers. The Bank is known for its personalized and responsive service to its customers that fosters long-term relationships.

Silkbank has also recently formed a REIT with M/s Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Company on Bank owned real estate which is expected to generate substantial profits in the coming years. The potential merger with UBL will provide a boost to the combined entity to further expand the operations into flagship Retail & Consumer portfolios and will help accelerate the growth.