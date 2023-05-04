Three-time Olympic medallist and ex-world champion Bowei dies aged 32

LONDON: American sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medallist and former 100m world champion, has died aged 32. Bowie won 4x100m relay gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, plus 100m silver and 200m bronze. The following year, she won the World Championships 100m in London, as well as relay gold. USA Track and Field said Bowie’s “impact on the sport is immeasurable”, adding she will be “greatly missed”. In a post on Instagram, World Athletics said it was “deeply saddened” by her death. In tribute, current 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said: “My heart breaks for Tori Bowie’s family. A great competitor and source of light.

“Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.” Two-time men’s world 200m champion and US record holder Noah Lyles said: “This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers.” Bowie converted from long jump in 2014 and had an immediate impact on the track, becoming the fastest woman in the world that year. She is the only American woman to have won an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011. Icon Management, her agent, said: “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! “We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”