PTI rally in solidarity with CJP on Saturday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged his supporters to take to the streets on Saturday to express solidarity with Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. In a video message issued on social media on Wednesday, the former prime minister called on every individual to come out of their homes to streets and markets one hour before Maghrib prayers on Saturday to show their backing of the CJP and to uphold the rule of law. According to Imran, the country is on a critical juncture with inflation and unemployment at an all-time high, and with the “mafia’s grip on the nation”. The ex-premier claimed that the current government fears defeat in the elections, and therefore they are resorting to destroy the country’s Constitution and malign Supreme Court.

Imran also accused the “mafia” of spreading propaganda against the CJP and other SC judges, calling on the nation to come out and express unity with them in upholding the rule of law. Earlier in the day, PTI informed the Supreme Court that the incumbent government and the PTI could not reach a solution within the Constitution regarding Punjab Assembly election dates, ‘in spite of the best efforts of [the] parties’.

In a civil miscellaneous application (CMA), the former ruling party pleaded that the top court’s judgement, ordering Punjab Assembly elections to be held on May 14 be “implemented in letter and spirit so that the Constitution is upheld and does not stand violated”. The SC was informed that members of both teams – the PTI and the PDM/alliance – deliberated and held a dialogue with full sincerity over three days.