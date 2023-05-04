PML-N files reference against Imran, ex-CJP

The ruling party has filed a reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against seven people including former premier Imran Khan and former chief justice (CJP) Saqib Nisar, requesting the polls supervisory authority to remove Imran as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, a private TV channel reported. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Atta Tarrar Wednesday lodged the complaint under the Elections Act, 2017 read with Article 218(3), claiming that Imran and six other people engaged “in bribery, corrupt practices and selling of the tickets to candidates for election to the Punjab Assembly.” The complainants referred to a couple of audio clips that emerged on social media on April 29.

The complaint said the audios revealed that the accused have been directly involved in bribery, corruption, and intimidation with regards to matters pertaining to the award of tickets to contest elections by the PTI. “The PTI’s tickets have been awarded by the Chairman Imran Khan himself. Imran, in the last week, very actively and publicly took it upon himself to allot party tickets. Consequently, the audio leaks and corresponding awarding of the ticket to accused Abuzar Chaddhar, vide announcement by PTI on April 26, 2023, proves that the same was done by Mr. Imran Khan in an overtly corrupt and irregular manner.

“It is also admitted within these audios that the ex-CJP Saqib Nisar has also been involved in the underhanded dealings of the accused. In fact, it is suggested that the entire deal was facilitated and arranged by Mr Saqib Nisar and Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Chairperson Reconciliation Committee for Central Punjab and Asad Umar, Secretary General PTI,” it said. It said Article 63 imposes the disqualification of members from the parliament or from contesting to be a member of the parliament, if one is found involved in corruption, bribery and moral turpitude.

“The accused have very blatantly and with impunity committed acts of great moral turpitude, which involves both bribery and corruption. It is within the mandate of the ECP to disqualify them from contesting elections as candidates based on these grounds.” The complainants requested the ECP to order an immediate enquiry into the corrupt practices of the accused; disqualify them from contesting elections and take strict action under Section 174 of the Elections Act, 2017 against all of the accused persons. They also request the poll supervisory authority to cancel the tickets awarded by the PTI to its candidates for elections for the Punjab Assembly and restrain the accused members of the PTI from any role in future in the awarding of party tickets for any elections held by the ECP under the Constitution “Remove Accused Imran Khan as the chairman of the PTI for engaging in corrupt practices.

“As an interim relief, it is prayed that pending the conclusion of the proceedings before and by the ECP in the matters raised above the tickets awarded by the PTI to its candidates for [Punjab Assembly polls] may be suspended; and [also] suspend Imran Khan as the chairman of the PTI,” they said.