Faysal Qureshi takes a stand against bike straddling

Shell Pakistan has announced its collaboration with renowned Pakistani actor and influencer, Faysal Qureshi.

The collaboration aims to highlight the significance of safe fuelling practices among bikers and rickshaw drivers. As one of the most celebrated personalities in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Faysal Qureshi has always been vocal about promoting social causes. With this collaboration, he will be seen advocating for the importance of safe fuelling practices for the country’s bikers and rickshaw drivers.

Majority of Pakistan’s population depends on bikes and rickshaws as their primary mode of transportation. However, with the lack of awareness about the dangers of unsafe fuelling practices, many drivers and passengers are exposed to the risk of accidents.

Through this collaboration, Shell Pakistan and Faysal Qureshi aim to educate the public about the importance of proper fuelling techniques and safe handling practices as well as the safety steps of Shell. Additionally, Shell Pakistan has also worked on educational videos for bikers and rickshaw drivers to ensure that they understand the importance of fuel safety and can avoid any accidents caused by mishandling of fuel.

Speaking about the collaboration, Faysal Qureshi said, “I am delighted to be working with Shell Pakistan to promote the importance of safe fuelling practices. As someone who has been riding bikes for years, I understand the risks associated with fuelling and am excited to use my platform to raise awareness and help make a difference in the lives of the people of Pakistan.”

This collaboration between Shell Pakistan and Faysal Qureshi is a positive step towards creating a safer environment for bikers and rickshaw drivers in the country. It is a reminder that with the right education and awareness, we can all make a difference in our communities and help build a safer and better Pakistan for all.