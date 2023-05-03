People at the Centre

In every diplomatic or national political discourse that I intermingled, the one question that most often echoed was what’s the new Military leadership up to?

Would it tread the path set out by the previous leadership or bring a policy and operational shift in the country’s military system?

Challenges

No denying the fact that the new chief did inherit some daunting and unprecedented challenges in Pakistan’s military history. The myriad of challenges ranges from national security to public perceptions, public trust bonds and a hybrid warfare.

The two interlinked and high-impact threats i.e. Political Polarization and a deep seeded Economic crisis had its toll felt on all spheres of human life. This burgeoning polarization had its impact felt even in the top judiciary. A strong army is the guarantor of a strong sovereign country but how can that strength be maintained when unfounded propaganda and agenda steered campaigns are hell bent upon breaking its morale? The biggest damage that such campaign incurred, was denting the public-Army trust bond, which had never seen cracks before.

On the external front, the Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Kashmir and India’s hegemonic designs in the region are another formidable challenge. The changing regional realities with the new -found love between Iran and Saudi brokered by China had consequences that an agile nation must take stock of. The Ukraine war had deep geo- strategic and diplomatic repercussions that call for a prudent cohesive and balanced response.

The new surge in terrorist activities in parts of KP and Baluchistan – of which the law enforcement agencies are the prime targets- has created unrest and insecurity in society.

There is no denying the fact that an army can remain stronger as long as it upholds the public trust. General Asim covered this bit through logical, emotional and patriotic appeals.

New Security Outlook: Amidst plethora of challenges and an existential Poly- Crisis, the new military leadership finally came out with the contour of its new national security Paradigm which was chalked out in the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir’s address on the occasion of passing out parade at Kakool on 29th April 2023.

The address was sort of statements of the future policy of armed forces Vis a vis the challenges at hand.

Naturally, an address from top army leadership would list national security 1st but the reinforcement and passion in its articulation indicates the underlying commitment.

The recent controversy that arose from an out-of-context statement of ex-Army chief bit the dust when General Asim loudly and clearly said that the armed forces have every will, capability and capacity to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The power of his words and the tone of the voice reflected the underneath determination and commitment as he said, “I assure the people of Pakistan that we will never hesitate in rendering any and every sacrifice necessary for the defence of our sacred motherland,”

Pak army derives its strength from its faith and convictions and that special attribute has been the reason for its “lion roar” regardless of the enemy’s numerical or operational supremacy.

appeal to the Islamic injunctions, The Chief recited a Quranic verse of Sura-e-Baqarah, that says: “How many times it happened that a smaller force vanquished a bigger force by the Will of Allah.”

No national security or diplomatic landscape can ignore the thorny issues of Kashmir and instability on the Eastern and Western borders. The reiteration to the cause of regional stability, peace and a better neighbourhood was well articulated.

A pledge was made to continue providing political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren as Army Chief affirmed, “Pakistan firmly stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for basic human rights and their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination,”

The international consciousness was tactfully elicited when the reference was made to the link of regional peace with a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

The kind of confidence, conviction and passion that exuberated from the speech alludes to the seriousness of its leadership regarding the key national predicaments.

A flavour of a social scientist was seen in a military soldier when he asked the youth to ascertain the facts from unfounded stories and see the difference between Perception and Reality.

There is no denying the fact that an army can remain stronger as long as it upholds the public trust. General Asim covered this bit through logical, emotional and patriotic appeals. It seems evident that now the military as an institute has decided to do everything possible to bridge the Army-public trust deficit as he said, “Our enemies are hell-bent upon driving a wedge between its people and the armed forces,” seriousness can be ascertained from the very fact he emphasised that the respect and trust bonds between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan would not only be repaired but further solidified.

Chief did candidly admit that efforts were being made by the anti-state elements to tear the societal cohesion through multiple attempts, he, however, warned “There is absolutely no space for spoilers of our hard-earned peace,”

The message therein is a warning call to all internal and external enemies that a decision on taking them heads on has been reached. The address underpinned the centrality of the people of Pakistan in the affairs of the state, this was reverberated in his words, “To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people, and no duty is more binding than the defence of our motherland.”

It’s encouraging that a tacit reference to human security was put in holistically that may be read as affirmation of Pakistan national human security policy, developed a year ago. Amidst the prevailing crisis, the chief spelt out a balanced and respectful approach towards all state institutions, democracy and the constitution of Pakistan.

This would kill any rumours of Pak army favouring any particular camp, party or institution which was unjustly portrayed by a section of social media after the National Security Committee in-camera briefing.

Euphemistically, a reference was even made to the absence of caste, colour, creed, gender or ethnicity distinction in the Pak army, to strengthen that argument.

Amidst rumours of any misadventure, the address offered renewed hopes as Chief reaffirmed firmness in the Pak army’s resolve to uphold its constitutional mandate and defence of the motherland only.

The test of the pudding, however, is in eating, so fingers crossed for the actualization of the policy intent of the new look Pak Army.

The author is an internationally recognised public policy, national security & health expert. He tweets at @DrNadeemjan