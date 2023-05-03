Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

Russia on Tuesday summoned the Polish embassy’s charge d’affaires after Warsaw closed a school run by the Russian embassy, with Moscow decrying the move as a “cynical” violation of diplomatic norms. Poland and Russia have historically had tense relations, which have plummeted even further since the Ukraine offensive. Moscow has promised a tough response after Warsaw on Saturday seized the building of the school, which educates the children of Russian diplomats. Poland says the school was operating without a legal basis and that the building belongs to the city of Warsaw. The Russian foreign ministry said it had summoned Polish diplomat Jacek Sladewski to express a “strong protest” over the “cynical” closure of the school. “Polish authorities brazenly put children studying in a school on the street,” it said in a statement.