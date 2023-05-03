THIRD ROUND OF PTI-PDM DIALOGUE ON POLLS CONCLUDES: No ‘breakthrough’

The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday agreed on holding general elections across the country on the same date, however no consensus could be made on date for general election as well as dissolution of remaining assemblies. Speaking to media after the third round of dialogue, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the PDM wants simultaneous elections and the Supreme Court has also asked political parties to show flexibility in making decisions on the staging of polls. He although there was “no breakthrough”, both sides have agreed that they respect the Constitution and would try to find a middle ground so that it isn’t violated. Qureshi said that the PTI delegation has proposed that since Supreme Court’s decision is in line with the law, a one-time exemption should be allowed through amending the Constitution for holding the polls simultaneously after 90 days – the time limit for staging polls once an assembly is dissolved.

He further said that since the PTI’s proposals, “which were positive, implementable and within the ambit of the Constitution”, were not agreed on, the party would present its stance to the SC in writing and request for elections in Punjab to be held on May 14. He added that the also wanted elections to be held in KP as early as possible and the matter be decided by the Peshawar High Court soon.

The head of the government negotiating team, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, told the media that consensus could not be evolved on the date of the general elections. However, he confirmed that both sides had agreed that the polls should be held simultaneously across the country. He also said both sides had shown flexibility in their positions. “Hopefully, if they proceed with sincerity, the next phase will be passed successfully,” the financial czar added.

Dar said, “There was no longer any confusion about whether there should be separate elections in one or two provinces […] and the two sides have agreed that holding elections in the country on the same day was for the betterment.”

He added that another positive outcome of the talks was that elections would be held under caretaker setups.

However, he added, a consensus was yet to be reached on the date of the elections. “We have narrowed down on the date … but we have yet to reach an agreement,” he said, adding that both sides would consult their leadership on the matter.

He termed the consensus on one-day elections “a big progress”.

The minister said both sides had shown flexibility and if they continue to work towards a resolution with sincerity, “the third stage, which will be the final stage, will also see a resolution”.

Speaking alongside him, PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani said it was also agreed that both sides would accept the election results.

The meeting took place at the Parliament House in Islamabad, with Shah Mehmood Qureshi leading his delegation, which comprised Fawad Chaudhary and Senator Ali Zafar.

The government team comprised former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, FinMin Dar, Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar, Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Kishwar Zahra.