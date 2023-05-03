NA demands probe into ex-CJP son’s audio leak

The National Assembly here on Tuesday passed a motion demanding constitution of a special parliamentary committee to probe an alleged audio leak of former Chief Justice ‘s son in which he demanded money from a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket holder. The motion was moved by Shahida Akhtar Ali saying, “A special committee of the National Assembly should be constituted to probe the audio leak of former Chief Justice’s son in which he demanded money from the ticket holder of PTI.” The motion further said, “The committee should investigate and conduct forensic analysis of the audio and interview the persons speaking in the audio.” She in the motion also demanded the investigating agency to conduct an investigation of the audio. She asked the speaker National Assembly to nominated members of the committee along with its chairman. She also demanded Terms of Reference and allocating time for the committee to complete the task . The passing of this motion comes after the leaked audio recording caused a stir in the country’s politics, with many calling for An investigation into the allegations of corruption against ex-CJP Nisar and his son. The PTI has denied any involvement in the alleged ticket deal and has stated that they will not tolerate any corruption within their party.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, had also criticised the former chief justice for allegedly bringing the judiciary into disrepute and damaging the credibility of the institution. She also called for a thorough investigation into the matter.