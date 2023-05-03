Military brass brief PM on national security

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired a meeting which was attended by top military brass and the heads of sensitive agencies, and discussed with them the matters pertaining to the national security.

According to a private TV channel, national security issues were considered in the meeting, while the heads of sensitive institutions briefed the prime minister on the security issues as well as the overall situation, including the border situation. The meeting was attended by Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum and relevant senior officials. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of the military institutions.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz consulted cabinet ministers and senior leaders from his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party on the court proceedings pertaining to the bill on the powers of the chief justice as well as the elections on Punjab. According to the TV channel, Sharif chaired a meeting with party leaders, during which Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar briefed the participants on the relevant constitutional issues.

“A detailed consultation was held on the overall political situation of the country,” according to the report. “The court proceedings were also reviewed in detail in the meeting,” it added. “The meeting agreed to continue using the forum of parliament effectively. The participants reiterated their commitment not to allow anyone to interfere in the affairs of parliament,” the report added.